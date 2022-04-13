SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

