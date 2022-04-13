SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,469,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 467,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 99,344 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
