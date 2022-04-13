SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.07. 1,734,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,291. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.35 and a 200 day moving average of $577.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.