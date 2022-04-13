SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of CCK opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

