SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after purchasing an additional 592,257 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673,501. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

