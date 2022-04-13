SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,170 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,865,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $259.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

