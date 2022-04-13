SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSBC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.01) to GBX 725 ($9.45) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

