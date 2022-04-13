Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.44) and traded as low as GBX 415.48 ($5.41). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.44), with a volume of 170,822 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 417.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.
About Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM)
