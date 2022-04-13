Scotiabank Upgrades Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to “Outperform”

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDPYF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $41.22 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

