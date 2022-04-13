Scotiabank Raises TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$78.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. 92,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

