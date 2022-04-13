Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Copper Mountain Mining stock remained flat at $$2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 71,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,611. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

