Scotiabank Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.80.

TSE:LB traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.48. 189,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,255. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1412425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

