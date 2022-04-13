Scotiabank Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$54.00. 1,818,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.07. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$54.48. The company has a market cap of C$28.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

