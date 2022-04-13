Scotiabank Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$54.00. 1,818,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.07. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$54.48. The company has a market cap of C$28.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.