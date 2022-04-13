Scotiabank Cuts Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Price Target to C$0.50

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EXMGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

