Scotiabank Cuts Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Price Target to C$0.50

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EXMGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.77.
About Excelsior Mining (Get Rating)
