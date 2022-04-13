Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.75.

FM traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,515. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.19. The firm has a market cap of C$28.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.41.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

