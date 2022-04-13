Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Decreased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98.

