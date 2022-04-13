Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $52.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

