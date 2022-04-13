Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) vs. Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Schlumberger alerts:

This table compares Schlumberger and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger $22.93 billion 2.56 $1.88 billion $1.32 31.46 Enservco $15.68 million 1.62 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.04

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schlumberger and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger 8.20% 13.32% 4.43% Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schlumberger and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger 0 2 14 1 2.94 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schlumberger currently has a consensus price target of $44.95, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Schlumberger’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Enservco.

Risk and Volatility

Schlumberger has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Schlumberger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Enservco on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems. The company also provides mud logging and engineering support services; drilling equipment and services for shipyards, drilling contractors, energy companies, and rental tool companies; land drilling rigs and related services; drilling tools; well cementing products and services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as supplies engineered drilling fluid systems; and designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits. In addition, it offers well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; valves; process systems; and integrated subsea production systems comprising wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services, as well as designs and manufactures onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.