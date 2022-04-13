Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.20.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.