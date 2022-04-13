SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $393.00. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

SBA Communications stock opened at $354.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.09. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $280.30 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

