Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.58

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.58 and last traded at C$16.80, with a volume of 19542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 88.77.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.32%.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

