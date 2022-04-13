Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €350.00 ($380.43) and last traded at €354.60 ($385.43). Approximately 52,461 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €359.00 ($390.22).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €355.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €420.09.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.