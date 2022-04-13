Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will announce $17.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.91 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

SAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 20,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

