SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €138.29 ($150.31).

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €128.00 ($139.13) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st.

SAP stock traded down €1.02 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €98.32 ($106.87). The company had a trading volume of 3,161,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. SAP has a 1 year low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($141.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of €102.37 and a 200 day moving average of €114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

