Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJFA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in EJF Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EJFA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

