Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

CADE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,824. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

