Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 57,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,252. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.