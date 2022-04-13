Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 17,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,429,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,942,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

