Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.44. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

SBH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

