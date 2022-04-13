Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

SAL stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

