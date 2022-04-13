SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIL. Wolfe Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE SAIL opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,855,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

