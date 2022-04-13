Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

