Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after acquiring an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

