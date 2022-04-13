Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $509.61 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.06 and its 200 day moving average is $441.29. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

