Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,012,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ:IOACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

