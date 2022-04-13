Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,260,000.

Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a target business in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

