Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $339.45 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.01 and its 200 day moving average is $369.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

