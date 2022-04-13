Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 204,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 950,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $315.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

