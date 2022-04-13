Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

