Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $426.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

