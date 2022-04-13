SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.88) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.88). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.88), with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 451.

About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

