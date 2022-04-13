Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 470.3% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

