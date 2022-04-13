Ryan Mangold Buys 131 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold bought 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($196.31).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 142 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($196.14).

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 72.05 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.52). The company has a market capitalization of £862.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.06.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.49) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.30).

About FirstGroup (Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.