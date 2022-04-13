Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,104 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.