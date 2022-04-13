Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 363,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

