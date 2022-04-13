Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

