Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

