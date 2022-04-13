Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $604,000 Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 239,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $698.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

