Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,247 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,247 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

AG opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

