Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 91,246 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Conduent by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Conduent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 81,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 281,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

